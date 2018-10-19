Sudan government on Wednesday expressed readiness to resume negotiations with the opponents and armed groups.

Sudanese Presidential Assistant Faisal Hassan Ibrahim on Wednesday held talks here with the Head of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel on Sudan (AUHIP) Thabo Mbeki. “The government is ready to resume negotiations with the opponents and armed groups according to the timetables to be set by the African mediation,” Ibrahim told reporters after the talks. He said the talks also focused on issues relating to participation of the signatories to the African Union proposed road-map agreement on preparation for Sudan’s constitution and the election law. The meeting further discussed results of Mbeki’s meetings with the Chairman of Sudan Call Al-Saddiq al-Mahdi, and other opposition leaders, he said. In March 2016, Sudan government unilaterally signed a road-map agreement proposed by the AUHIP to end the war in the country, but the opposition forces declined to sign. However, in August 2016, the leaders of the opposition Sudan Call signed the proposed road-map agreement in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, but the talks on the road-map collapsed in the same year. The Sudan Call, established in December 2014, is an alliance bringing together major Sudanese opposition parties and armed groups including the opposition National Umma Party, the Sudanese Congress Party and others.

