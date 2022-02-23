Suit against Buhari, Malami, others over NDDC board gets date

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has assured that a suit filed by rights advocate, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, against President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Senate President, Ahmad Lawal would be heard and determined within three months from May 26.

The presiding Judge, Inyang Ekwo gave the assurance at Wednesday proceeding.

Other defendants in the suit are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and Clerk of the National Assembly.

In the suit filed in August 2021, the plaintiff is seeking a court order restraining President Muhammadu Buhari, the AGF, and Senate President from inaugurating a new board for Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), pending the release of the findings of the forensic audit of the agency.

The plaintiff wants the court to stop the defendants from raising a new board for the commission except the forensic audit report is made public.

Ogbebor is seeking to restrain President Buhari from constituting or reconstituting the board for NDDC or appointing anybody or person into board pending the completion of the forensic audit ordered by him (Buhari) and a receipt of the said report from Akpabio.

Although the plaintiff’s lawyer and first Defendant was absent in court, Moses Gana announced an appearance for the 2nd defendant.

Chief Rita Lori Ogbebor who appeared in court told the judge that she came to seek justice.

“Madam, your lawyer is not in court today. Tell your lawyer to come to court. I am finishing this matter within three months,” Justice Ekwo told the plaintiff.

The matter has since been adjourned to May 26, for hearing, while hearing notice is to be served on all the Defendants.