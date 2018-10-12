Suit against Buhari on judges’ arrest struck out

A legal action instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari and five others to challenge the October 8, 2016, arrest and detention of two Supreme Court Justices and four others by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) has been struck out by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Others sued along with President Buhari on the issue are, Director General of DSS, DSS, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and National Judicial Council (NJC).

Plaintiff in the suit who is an Abuja based legal practitioner and Human right activities, Olukoya Ogungbeje had dragged Buhari and 5 others before the court, challenging the legality of the arrest and detention of the judicial officers as well as confiscation of their properties, including monies.

He prayed the court to declare the arrest and detention as unlawful, illegal and a breach of the fundamental rights of the judicial officers.

He also asked the court to award a whopping sum of N50bn in favour of the judges for the humiliation they suffered as a result of the arrest.

Besides, the plaintiff urged the court for an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants, their agents and privies from further arresting, intimidating, harassing, inviting, humiliating, detaining, forceful invasion of the residential houses or disturbing the judicial officers in any unlawful manners.

However, the president and the AGF filed a preliminary objection, challenging the locus standi of the plaintiff to institute the court action without the consent of the affected judicial officers.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.