Suit challenging my citizenship politically orchestrated – Atiku

The 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Monday that the Federal High Court suit challenging his Nigerian citizenship was politically orchestrated to stop him from serving his fatherland.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo had Monday struck out the suit instituted by the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa on the account that the Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) had no legal right in the first instance to query the citizenship of the former Vice President.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Monday stated that justice and constitutionalism has prevailed.

Continuing, the statement read: “It was clear from the onset that this was a politically orchestrated agenda to stop His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, from enjoying the rights and privileges that have been confirmed by the constitution, the grand norm of the land.

“All these orchestrations are aimed at stopping Abubakar from serving his fatherland at the highest level and thereby denying Nigerians of the immeasurable benefits of that service.

“But we take solace in the words in the Bible that: “Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake.”