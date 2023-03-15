Suit to stop polls, exams on Saturdays gets May 22 date 

A suit filed by a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Ugochukwu Uchenwa, seeking to stop the conduct of elections and examination on Saturdays has been adjourned to May 22 for hearing by Justice James Omotosho.

At the proceedings, Wednesday, the court granted an application by Osasogie Uwaifo, representing President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), who are first and second respondents for extension of time to regularise their processes.

The court also granted same application by the plaintiff’s counsel, Benjamin Amaefule and deemed their processes as duly filled and served.

Uchenwa had argued in his suit that conducting elections and examinations on Saturdays violates his fundamental rights to freedom of worship as a citizen and a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and prayed the court to declare the fixing of elections and examinations on Saturdays unconstitutional.

In the alternative, the plaintiff asked the court to order the defendants to allow him and other members of his church to vote or take examinations on any other day of the week including Sundays.

Listed as defendants in the suit are President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Minister of Internal Affairs, Joint Admission and Matriculation Examinations (JAMB), National Examination Council (NECO), West African Examination Council, (WAEC) and the National Business and Technical Examination Board.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

