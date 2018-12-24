Sukuk bond: Over-subscription, evidence of investors’ acceptance

Financial experts have said that oversubscription of the federal government Sovereign Sukuk bondis was an evidence of acceptance of the instrument in the bond market and entire economy.

They said that oversubscription of Sukuk at the time investors have low appetite in equities was an indication that the instrument has good yield.

Managing Director of APT Securities and Funds Limited, Malam Garba Kurfi said general acceptance of the product in the bond market was a confirmation that Federal Government fully utilised the proceed of the initial Sukuk and decided to Invest more in the second series.

He said apart from the fact that investors have confidence in current administration, people are ready to invest in a new product, especially those that don’t have high risk and instrument that are very rear in our market He also said that Sukuk was much better than FGN Savings Bond.

Speaking further, he said “It is a welcome development for the Investors to diversify their Investment rather than equity only especially at the time such as now where ASI lost almost 20 per cent rather, Invest in an instrument that is giving 15.74 per cent per annum and pay two times in a year.

“We hope to see more of such products that allows Investors to see in his CSCS Statement like any other stocks and can be trade any time.”

A financial analyst, Ade Oluwale said the bond issuance open to all investors but specifically offers ethical investors an opportunity to partner with the FGN to fund the developmental projects.

He said amid a fast growing global sukuk market, the issuance helped to increase the popularity of Sukuk as an alternative funding source on the African continent.

Describing the bond as another window for government to raise funds to close Nigeria’s infrastructure gap, he said the introduction of the instrument to Nigeria’s capital market, has increase the variety of products available for domestic issuers and investors,”

He said that before now Kenya, South Africa, Sudan, Niger, Cote d’Ivoire, and Togo have all issued Sukuk.

The Debt Management office (DMO) had over the weekend announced that the federal government sovereign Sukuk bond which ended on December 17 this year received over N132 billion subscription from 2073 investors for its N100 billion 7 year, 15.74 per cent Sukuk offer.

The DMO said the bond would be due in 2025. The DMO, however, said that the bond has the high success rate of the Sukuk, which is the second by the federal government, showed investors’ appetite for government securities.

The debt management office added that it showed the investors’ interest in the fact that the proceeds would be used to improve the state of road infrastructure in the country.

The bond which is aimed at funding road infrastructure across the six geo-political zones is payable semi- annually.

Subscription for the bond, which is guaranteed by government, closed on Monday.

Sukuk bonds are some of the innovative products offered by Islamic financial institutions, issued through certificates, with each sakk representing a proportion of undivided ownership rights in a tangible right or a pool of predominantly tangible assets or business venture(s).

Conventional bond holders on the other hand have no ownership shares in the asset, project or joint venture which the bonds support. While a conventional bond is proof of a debt, a Sukuk bond is proof of ownership in a specific project or investment activity–in accordance with Sharia rules and principles.

The Sukuk holders expected to receive a share of the profit from the underlying asset, while bond holders receive fixed income for the life of the bond, and their principal is also guaranteed to be returned upon the maturity of the bond.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.