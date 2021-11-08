Sule appoints overseers of 18 Nasarawa development areas

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has submitted names of 18 overseers of development areas in the state to the state assembly for confirmation.

Speaker of the House Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after the house leader Hon. Umar Tanko Tunga presented the governor’s request in Lafia on Monday.

He said the overseers, when approved was to man the affairs of their development areas for speedy development at the grassroots.

“Pursuant to the provision of the Nasarawa state local government Law 2018, part XI (71). I have the honour to inform the Rt. Hon Speaker that I have approved the appointment of Overseers of Development Areas in the state.

The nominees are; Hon. Sadiq Akiri- Azara, Yunusa Amwe- Akwanga West, Hon Bello Akoza- Ekye, Barr.Haruna Mohammed- Lafia East, Yahuza Ahmadu Na’ allah- Lafia North, Mohammed Baba Abdullahi- Giza, Dauda Danladi Agbo-Dadare and Luka Ayele-Jenkwe.

Others are Yusuf Ibrahim Auta- Agidi, Moses Anvah- Akun, Shaibu Umar Loko-Loko, Salihu Adamu- Udege-, Ibrahim Arafat- Karshi, Dr Rabo Dakare- Panda, Yusuf Samson -Gadabuke, Iliyasu Miryam- Umaisha, Adamu-Omale Agye- Agwada and Solomon Bande-Farin Ruwa.

He urged the appointees to appear for screening and possible confirmation on Wednesday, November 10.