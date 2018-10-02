Sule emerges Nasarawa APC governorship candidate

Former Managing Director, Dangote Group, Engr. Abdullahi Alhaji Sule has emerged winner of Nasarawa state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

Returning Officer, Mr. Abdullahi Candido, declared A.A Sule a sole candidate, winner of the election yesterday in Lafia after he scored 926 votes.

Sule defeated 10 other aspirants in the poll with a total of 926 votes, out of the 2,337 accredited votes by the delegates, including a former House of Representatives member, Aliyu Wadada who scored 519 votes, and the state deputy governor, Hon.

Silas Ali Agara who also got 356 votes.

Candido said the election was hitch free, adding that the total delegates were 2,341 out of which 2,337 were screened, and 19 votes were invalid.

Meanwhile, the member representing Akwanga /Nasarawa -Eggon /Wamba Federal Constituency, Hon.

David Umbugadu has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Chairman of the election, Mr.

Emmanuel Anyanwu said Umbugadu scored 745 votes to defeat Solomon Ewuga who got 551 votes.

He said out of 1,502 delegates, only 1,490 were accredited and voted.

“Based on the powers conferred on me, I hereby declare David Umbugadu as the winner of the election and the candidate of the state,” he said

