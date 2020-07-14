Sule: Only COREN-certified engineers’ll supervise projects in Nasarawa

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa Tuesday said no engineer without COREN practicing license will be allowed to supervise projects in the state. Sule gave the charge at the inauguration of the Technical and Expatriate Monitoring Committees in Lafia. He said this shall be a condition for prequalification by all companies assigned to carry out engineering projects in the state. He warned that in carrying out engineering projects in Nasarawa state, there will be no tolerance for quackery. He noted that with the emerging challenges of building collapse in the country, with attendant effects on human lives and property, it becomes necessary for the government to evolve strategies to address the phenomenon.

“Accordingly, we constituted these committees to guide against the unfortunate situation,” Sule said. He urged the committees to come up with stringent regulations that will guide the ethics and practices of the profession, as well as adherence to project specifications.

He charged the committee to live above board and justify government’s confidence reposed in them and carry out their assignments with due diligence, devoid of any sentiment or favouritism. Governor Sule commended the Engineering Regulations Monitoring (ERM) for the choice of Nasarawa as the pioneer state to inaugurate the programme among the 36 states of the federation. President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, Ali Rabiu stated that the monitoring committee was first introduced in 1997 with the mandate of ensuring all engineering activities in the country follow laid down guidelines of COREN. He commended the governor for attaching premium to the infrastructural development in Nasarawa state.