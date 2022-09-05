Sule pledges support to Nasarawa monarchs on insecurity  

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has expressed commitment to supporting traditional rulers in the maintenance of peace, unity and security of people of the state.

He stated this, Monday, on the occasion of the launch of research report and a 2-day capacity building training of traditional rulers in grievance management, organised by the Middle Belt Brain Trust (MBBT) and Institute for Integrated Transitions (IFIT) in Lafia, with the theme: Community Grievance Management Training for Traditional Rulers.

Sule said, considering the vital roles the traditional institution plays in the maintenance of peace and security at the grassroots, government would continue to accord priority attention to the institution by providing the enabling environment for the royal fathers to contribute their quota to peaceful co-existence and societal development.

The theme, he said, “is also in tandem with the policy thrust of our administration towards stemming the tide of insecurity not only in Nasarawa state but the North-central

Speaking, MBBT chairman, Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) said the workshop was geared towards strengthening existing systems as well as prepare community leaders, increase civic engagement, and help to create public processes to facilitate broader social and structural cohesion.

He observed that the failure of existing institutions to manage grievances has itself become a major conflict driver, as most community-level conflicts that start out as civil disputes, and that are not solved, escalate to violence and identity conflicts.

On his part, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage I (rtd), who was represented by the emir of Keffi ,HRH Shehu Cindo Yamusa III, advised that in addressing the menace, leaders must create formal channels for listening to complaints and how to resolve them.

