Suleja council chair kidnapped, rescued

The chairman of Suleja local government area of Niger state, Abdullahi Maje, was said to have been adopted yesterday by unknown gunmen.

Sources said the adoption of the chairman followed a clash between two aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Suleja.

However, with the intervention of the police, the chairman was allegedly rescued and invited to the station.

At least fifteen persons were injured and about thirteen vehicles damaged in a clash between the two aspirants for the seat.

Maje was allegedly kidnapped on his way home from the local government secretariat on Wednesday evening.

Sources said some armed men waylaid his official car and forced him into another vehicle before zooming off to an unknown destination.

The kidnap of Maje came few hours to the House of Representatives primary election of the ruling party.

In the last couple of days, tension rose in the local government as the countdown to the primary election drew near.

The kidnap of the chairman may not be unconnected to the primary election as he was suspected to be sympathetic to the aspiration of one of the aspirants.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar, said the chairman was invited by police for clarification.

According to him, Maje was not kidnapped.

