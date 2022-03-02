Suleja-Minna road: Police kill 2 bandits as Niger places residents on alert 

The Niger state government has directed residents to be on high alert after security personnel neutralized two bandits in gun battle along Minna – Suleja road on Monday.

The terrorists were said to have attacked Dadigbe village between Kwakuti and Lambata portion of the road.

The Police in a statement in Minna Tuesday said a police, and military team deployed to the spot engaged the bandits and killed two of the hoodlums while others escaped with bullet injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun the attack occurred at about 1500hrs Monday.

He said, “On 28/02/2022 at about 1500hrs, information was received that armed bandits attacked Dajigbe village via Lambata, Gurara LGA and abducted some victims.”

He said upon the receipt of the information, the command mobilised a team of Police operatives, military personnel from Zuma barracks, Suleja and vigilante members to the area.

He stated further that “the hoodlums were vehemently engaged in a gun battle, and in the process, two were neutralised and four motorcycles were recovered from the bandits, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries.”

The state government said it has introduced a new vitality into its security strategy and that security forces have been hunting down and neutralising bandits across the state.