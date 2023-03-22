Sule’s media aide hails kinsmen for reelecting incumbent governor 

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Ibrahim Addra, Wednesday, expressed gratitude to his kinsmen for the overwhelming support shown to his principal in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The CPS expressed his gratitude in his home town, Doma local government area of the state when the kinsmen particularly from Galadima ward thronged out to celebrate the victory of Governor Sule at last Saturday’s state governorship poll.

He noted that their show of support was a vote of confidence on the achievements of the governor in the last three and half years of his administration.

“This is a clear testimony that the good people of Galadima ward deeply appreciate the numerous projects the governor has executed in the last three years, particularly in the area of road infrastructure,” he said.

Addra, therefore, maintained that undoubtedly the overwhelming and unprecedented support from his kinsmen for Governor Sule was a resounding vote of confidence on the achievements of his principal’s government in the last three years.

Chairman of the Galadima Support Group for A. A Sule, Ibrahim Huseni Agbo, and woman leader, Lami Mohammed, said the unprecedented improvement in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), road revolution and other infrastructural development across the state have endeared them for supporting the re-election of Sule.



