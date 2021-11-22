Sultan commissions Hill College of Nursing Sciences

His Eminence, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abukakar III, has called on private individuals to establish more health institutions of learning aimed at training more man power to cater for the growing population in healthcare facilities.

He commended the proprietor of the institution, Hajiya Nafisa Umar, for single handedly establishing the first ever Hill College of Nursing Sciences in the entire North central and North eastern states.

The Sultan spoke Sunday at the formal commissioning of Hill College of Nursing Sciences, Jos.

Represented by the Emir of Dass, Othman Bilyaminu Othman, the Sultan said it is necessary for well to do individuals to support the college.

“We are mindful of the fact that we are having so many challenges in health man power in our hospitals, both public and privately owned, particularly in the area of nursing and midwifery,” he said.

Sultan Sa’ad stated further that it is important for private individuals to follow up in the footprints of Hajiya Nafisa Umar. He said: “The work of healthcare should not be left to government or religious bodies alone.”

Emir Othman said the shortage of man power is challenging in Bauchi state where they have more than twenty general hospitals, fourteen cortege hospitals, and more than a 1500 health facilities across the state.

“Where can we get man power to look after these hospitals?” he asked.

Emir Othman said looking at Nigeria’s population, compared to an initial policy of admitting only 150 nurses or midwifery, is grossly inadequate.

“It is a very big challenge, but we thank Allah that today, Hshiya has taken the bull by the horns, a giant stride that requires our supports,” he said.

Emir Othman thereafter commissioned the college, praying Allah to keep it going for the safety of humanity.

The proprietress of the college, Hajiya Nafisa Umar, said she had special passion for Nursing profession since her secondary school period in order to care for the sick and save the lives of the innocent citizens, particularly women and children who die before, during and after delivery due to prolong labour and postpartum hemorrhage.