Sultan declares Thursday March 23 first day of Ramadan 

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Thursday, the 23rd of March as first day of Ramadan.

The Sultan, who made the declaration via statewide broadcast, said the Sultanate Council’s moon sighting committee received reports from traditional rulers and religious leaders across the country of sighting the new crescent of Ramadan.

The Sultan enjoined Muslims to dedicate themselves during the Ramadan period, urging them to use the period to pray for Nigeria and its leaders.

The spiritual leader called on Muslims to live peacefully with one another and tasked the rich to support the needy and less-privileged people to do the fasting seamlessly.

