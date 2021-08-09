Sultan declares Tuesday first day of new Islamic year

Sultan of Sokoto and President General Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Tuesday 10th August as the first day of new Islamic year.

The Sultan stated this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen by the chairman Sultanate Council’s Moon Sighting Advisory Committee, Professor Sambo Junaidu. He stated in Sokoto that the council did not receive report confirming sighting of new moon Sunday.

The statement saiud the declaration marks the beginning of new Islamic year 1443 AH, commencing Tuesday10th August, 2021.

The statement reads in part: “The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report confirming the sighting of the crescent of Muharram 1443AH on Sunday August 10th.

“Consequent upon that, Monday 9th August, 2021, will be the 30th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1442 AH while Tuesday will be the first of Muharram first month in the Islamic Calender

The Sultan congratulated Muslims Ummah on the new Islamic year and urged them to continue to pray for Nigeria and its leaders at all levels

In a related development, the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has declared Tuesday as a public holiday in commemoration of the Islamic new year.

This was contained in a statemen issued and made available to newsmen by the senior special adviser to the governor on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Mohammed Bello, said the declaration followed the statement of the Sultanate Council of Sokoto over the declaration of Tuesday as the first day of Muharram.

Tambuwal felicitated with Muslims Ummah over the new Islamic year and appealed to Muslim across the country to pray for peaceful coexistence and progress of Nigeria.