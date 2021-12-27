Sultan did not snub APC delegation – Salame

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as false reports that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, snubbed delegation that visited the palace for condolence last week.

In a statement signed by Hon Abdullahi Balarabe Salame and made available to journalists in Sokoto, the APC leadership in the state said it’s attention was drawn to a story circulating in the media that Sultan snubbed the leadership of the party when they visited the state for condolence on the killings and recent market fire incidence that destroyed the state Kara Market.

With the title: ‘Sultan Snubs Delegation of APC Party Leaders Who Visited Sokoto for Condolence, the purveyors of the story claimed that the Sultan refused to come out despite earlier assurances that he would receive them.

The story according to the APC, claimed that the delegation before the visit had sent a letter to the Sultan’s palace which was officially acknowledged and assurances given that the traditional ruler would receive them when they arrive.

The APC said nothing could be further from the truth than all these claims. It is a public knowledge that the Sultan and indeed the palace of the Sultan is open for everybody irrespective of religion or political affiliation.

“We are witnesses to the fact that many have visited from far and near around the globe. And it is a common knowledge that at the Palace visitors irrespective of their status are all welcome provided they come through the right channels of communication and observed the protocol guiding visitations to the palace.

” We were shocked when we heard of the visit, because the true leadership of the party was not informed, only few members of our party who choose to mobilise thugs and hoodlums to the palace, ” We want to say, those thugs that invaded the palace singing and chanting uncharitable political songs did not represent our the APC as a political party.

“So we see this claims as ridiculous, unfounded and laughable that, the Sultan said he had nothing to do with the APC. How can anybody claim that, when about a month ago, the Sultan was part of a flag off ceremony of distribution of items to members of the Gwadabawa/Illelah Federal Constituency by the member representing that Constituency, Honourable Abdullahi Balarabe Salame an APC member” says the statement.

According to the statement Hon Salame invited the Sultan and the Sultan attended and commended the efforts of the politicians who has been a founding member of the APC in Sokoto and key member at the national level.

The statement also disclosed that the Sultan was equally at Jema village of Mammande Ward of Gwadabawa local government area, where the member representing Gwadabawa/Illelah Federal Constituency constructed a primary healthcare centre.