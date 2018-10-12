Sultan, Emirs committed to increase school enrolment by 30% in North

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad, yesterday led other Emirs and chiefs of Northern Nigeria to sign a commitment to increase school enrolment in the region by 30% by next year.

The ‘Committed Actions 2018/2019’ signed by the monarchs during the Northern Nigeria Traditional Leaders Conference (NNTLC) on outof-school children at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Indoor Sports Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna is a four item action aimed at significantly improving school enrolment in Northern Nigeria.

By signing the commitment, the Sultan and Emirs agreed to: “Reach out and bring to school all children within our areas of administration.

“To identify and address key socio-cultural barriers affecting children (especially girl child’s) school enrolment, retention and completion within our areas of administration.

“To establish and support the implementation of structured enrolment drive campaigns with clear monitoring mechanism to ensure children enroll and remain in school.

“To advocate and work with relevant government agencies and community structures to increase funding for improved delivery of quality basic education within our areas of administration.” The traditional leaders’ commitment action if well implemented aimed to ensure “30% increase in school enrolment depending on the prevalence rate of out-of-school children within the jurisdiction.

The commitment actions follow the need to address the millions of out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria that could militate against the development of the region in the future.

The two-day conference was jointly organized by Federal Ministry of Education, Universal Basic Education Commission, National Commission for Mass Education and Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development in collaboration with UNIDCEF.

