Sultan honours Keke Napep rider with N500,000 in Jos

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sunday honoured a Keke Napep commercial rider, Malam Akilu Haruna Ahmad, who returned forgotten sum of N500,000 Naira to its owner in Jos.

Sultan Sa’ad, at an even held at the Board Room of Jos Central Mosque, said that the Keke Napep rider has exhibited the real teachings of Islam.

Malam Akilu, 40, is a commercial driver of Keke Napep. On Thursday 14 October, 2021 discovered a forgotten bag containing some belongings and cash amountING of N500,000. He traced the passenger and returned the amount.

Blueprint reports that in 2017, Sultan Sa’ad had rewarded a Keke Napep rider, Bashir Usman who returned the sum of N582,400, to one Mama Ajimeh a trader in Jos.

Sultan Sa’ad represented by the Emir of Wase, Sambo Haruna, said the culture of bad things should continue to change.

“People should be reminded that there is always a reward for doing good. We are proud about this young man who has brought Islam, and youth on the Plateau to positive limelights,” he said.

Emir Sambo who is also the Plateau state chapter chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) said the Sultan has directed him to find out whether it was true that the young man has indeed found and returned the money.

He said having discovered that it was true, the Sultan sent equal amount of N500,000 to be given to Malam Akilu as a reward for good deed.

Also the Emir of Kanam His Royal Highness, Muhammad Babangida Mua’zu, while presenting the money, said what Malam Akilu did was worthy of emulation by all Muslims and even non Muslims alike.