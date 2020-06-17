Sultan: Killings in North extension of Boko Haram, govt’s failure



The Sultan of Sokoto led Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has said that the security challenges leading to wanton killings in North-west and parts of North-central were extension of Boko Haram insurgency, and outcome of government’s failure to cater for its people.

The Northern Islamic apex body expressed fear that the rumour making the rounds that security operatives do not want the Boko Haram war to end because of the lucrative benefits they allegedly derive from it may be close to the truth.

The Sultan in a statement issued by JNI Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Aliyu, however said that the repeated calamitous scenarios leading to the unfortunate killings would have been avoided if the government had risen to the occasion by defending the people.

The Sultan decried the repeated massacre of people and burning of houses and livestock in Borno, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger Adamawa and Taraba states, noting that it should give the government and its functionaries at both federal and state levels sleepless nights.

He then tasked federal and other governments to take immediate and decisive action to end the insecurity ravaging parts of the country.

“Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and JNI’s President-General, is in utter shockwave over the unfortunate repeated incidences of loss of precious lives and wanton destruction of property arising from well coordinated attacks of armed bandits, Boko Haram terrorist groups and rapists. These repeated calamitous scenarios would have been avoided had the government risen to the occasion.

“We condemn the repeated brutal acts in their entirety; especially the lackadaisical attitude of relevant security agencies that seemed to be overwhelmed, despite repeated calls by concerned Nigerians for a decisive action. We implore the government to take all genuine calls, concerns so raised and recommendations proffered so far, even from perceived antagonists in good fate, to move the country on the path of glory, as development in whatever guise, is incomplete without security.

“Government should also note that citizens have a right to be listened to, over their feelings on the insecurity challenge in Nigeria. By now an instantaneous pronouncement followed by robust actions should have been made by the government of the day, not verbal warnings and condemnations dished out to the perpetrators of the murderous acts.

“There is an apparent lack of synergy between security operatives in Nigeria, or outright complacency. This is so evident and heart rending because where citizens provide intelligence to security operatives on suspected criminal activities, one ends up hearing that such informants are hunted down and many killed within the next 24-48 hours by the criminals for providing intelligence to security men.

“Cases in point are 81 people killed by Boko Haram for revealing their location to soldiers on 21st January, 2020. Likewise, soldiers reportedly opened fire on Police Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives who repelled Boko Haram attack in Mainok, a town along Maiduguri-Damaturu road of Borno state, on 21st January, 2020.

“Soldiers in three Hilux gun trucks, who claimed they were on a mission to repel Boko Haram attack on Gubio, deliberately rammed into a Rapid Response Squad (RRS) van which was used to block the road to prevent illegal entry, which occurred on 13th June, 2020. Farming is becoming more and more a mirage than a reality, due to the unending security cataclysm, affecting food chain and its production, which in the final analysis may affect cost and distribution, in the foreseeable future due to the insecurity.

“Isn’t this insecurity fiasco a near confirmation of the rumours making the rounds that security operatives do not want the war on Boko Haram to end, because of the lucrative benefits they allegedly derive therefrom? The insecurity bedeviling North Western states and some of the North Central states are more or less an extension of Boko Haram. For instance, one of the gang leaders responsible for terrorizing neighboring communities in the forests of Katsina and Zamfara axis is called Kachalla (a Kanuri usual name).

“The rising tide of the menace of rape in Nigeria is another pang and a scar on the collective conscience of Nigerians, only but if we know and been the prime inequity to women folk in Nigeria, formidable solutions must be found in all ramifications, in order to put an end to it. Sincere religious scholars must be involved in arresting the menace, as most perpetrators are either Muslims or Christians.

“Linked to the menace of gender violence is rape, whose devilish manifestation ought to be sternly addressed. Hence, the JNI strongly opines that the female’s chastity, honor and integrity must be fully protected. Legislation as a tool serves as the foundation for effective, coordinated, and deterrence mechanisms through legal action against perpetrators, as the absence of weighty punitive measure(s) has invariably allowed gender violence to fester for too long in Nigeria.”

JNI appeals that: “Governments at all levels should do everything possible, as a matter of urgency to stop these evil acts of terror repeatedly being unleashed on innocent souls and restore peace and security, which is their first constitutional role.

“The Nigerian Army and all other security outfits in Nigeria must be properly well equipped, adequately provided and maintained routinely by the government, as the narratives making the round suggests that the criminals do have more sophisticated armories than the security men on the front line.

“A symbolic gesture by those in authority, such as a prompt visit to affected areas by the federal and state government functionaries, as well as making strong statements with a follow up decisive actions must be entrenched. This will assuage the communities to have more confidence in their leaders seeing that they are not left alone in their ordeal. It will also boost their morale and send a strong signal to the bandits that the government is ready to go to any length to protect its people.

“Government must spare no genuine effort(s) to immediately provide support to all the affected communities, as many are now displaced – becoming internally displaced persons (IDPs) in their own land without any kind of sustenance from the government, except the public schools they sought abode, which further speaks volumes considering the attendant social nuances often associated with IDP camps.

“Government should rebuild the initial settlements of the IDPs and return them back accordingly with proper security, such that they can return to their occupation – farming and animal husbandry. In the same vein, JNI calls on the well to do in the society to donate generously to victims of these heinous acts to reduce their sufferings and deliver them from despair. They are implored to be magnanimous as was seen in their donations to the fight against the novel Covid-19.

“A collaborative and collective approach should be put in place between the Federal Ministries of Women Affairs, Justice, and Internal Affairs, as well as sincere religious scholars in mapping out strategies of arresting the menace of raping and gender violence in Nigeria. Parents, guardians as well as all community leaders must do everything within their powers to prevent attitudes, relationships and gestures that may lead to rape. Prevention is better than cure.

“Government at all levels in collaboration with different security agencies must rise against the tide of insecurity in whatever guise, through proactive measures and nipping it in the bud, before it becomes blown off, thus small arms and light weapons (SALWs) in the hands of criminals be mopped or else Nigeria will soon witness the upswing of arms in the name of self-protection amongst Nigerians;

“We implore all Muslims particularly Imams to recommence Qunootun-Nawazil (special prayers at calamitous periods in the last Raka’at of each obligatory prayer and non obligatory prayers) seeking Allah’s intervention. Likewise, fervent observance of Adhkar (remembrance of Allah) should also be ventured to by all Muslims, as it is a vital tool for easing fears, tension and uncertainties such as the myriad security challenges bedeviling Nigeria,” the Sultan said.