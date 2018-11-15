Sultan leads MUSWEN on visit to Babalakin in Osun

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Thursday led some members of the Muslim Umah in the South West Nigeria, MUSWEN, to the country home of its former president, Hon. Justice Sheu Tijani Bolarinwa Oyegoke Babalakin, JSC Retired.

In the entourage of the Sultan is, the Deputy Secretary General of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji S. O. Babalola; the Executive Secretary MUSWEN, Prof. Daud Noibi, the Secretary General SCIA, and JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, among others.

The Sultan of Sokoto restated the need for Nigerians to maintain harmonious relations and peaceful coexistence irrespective of the tribe and religion.

In his speech, Babalakin commended Sultan for ensuring uniformity in the date of celebration of Eid-il-Kabir since he became Sultan of Sokoto.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome you to my humble abode in Gbongan Osun State of Nigeria. I regard it a great privilege that you considered me worthy of a private visit. I pray fervently that the Almighty Allah will continue to guide you aright in the discharge of your onerous responsibilities. “I want to specifically thank you for the great efforts you have made in uniting the Muslim Community in the whole of Nigeria. Your leadership in this area has been remarkable and must be appreciated. “I am particularly happy that you managed to resolve an issue that had divided the Ummah for a long time which was, irregular celebration of Eid-il-Kabir. From time immemorial, we have been celebrating this festival on different dates. Since you came to the throne, we have been celebrating this event on the same day. This has enhanced the unity amongst the Muslim Community. “I also want to thank you specifically for the support you gave me throughout my tenure as the President of the Muslim Community of South-Western Nigeria (MUSWEN). Your support added to the impetus of the society and was a great encouragement to us all. “I am also informed that you have continued to provide this support to my successor. It has also come to my knowledge that you will be the guest of honour at the 10th Anniversary of MUSWEN holding in Ibadan on Sunday the 18th of November 2018. “Your Eminence, I crave your indulgence to communicate to you one of the guiding philosophies of my life; “Youth is blunder; Manhood is a struggle, Old Age is regret. Beauty fades, Opportunity vanishes and Riches put wings to themselves and fly away. The only quality of man that endures, is his Character.” “I urge all men both great and small to allow these few words as a guide to their actions. I thank everybody that has found time to come and receive your eminence at my residence. “Your Eminence, I pray that the Almighty Allah whom we all serve will continue to bless you and prosper you to greater heights. The Lord will reward you abundantly, and internal peace shall be your portion in this world and hereafter

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.