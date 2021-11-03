Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar a strong pillar to Muslims – Matawalle

Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle has described the 20th Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III as a strong pillar to Muslim Ummah.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director Information Services, Zamfara state Ministry of Information, Malam Usman Maru and made available to Blueprint, Wednesday

He quoted Governor Matawalle as stating this in a good will message at a public lecture entitled “Religious Understanding and Tolerance for Peaceful Coexistence in a Developing World: Challenges and Prospects, organised to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sultan.

Governor Matawalle said the zeal, fashion and commitment with which the Sultan led the muslin Ummah has brought about unity, cohesion and peacefully co-existence amongst the Muslims in Nigeria and beyond.

The governor, who was represented at the occasion by the state Commissioner of Information, Alh Ibrahim Dosara, said in the 15 years of the Sultan’s reign, he has gallantly fought various frontiers in ensuring unity, love and understanding among Muslims, both within and outside the Sokoto Caliphate.

Governor Matawalle who is also the Shattima of the Sokoto Caliphate, said the Sultan who has been preaching peace and harmony among Muslims, has brought about security and protection of the community and has set up exemplary leadership in Nigeria and the international community. The governor urged other leaders to emulate the Sultan in providing positive and purposeful leadership to always protect the Muslim Ummah.

