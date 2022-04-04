Sultan worried over FG’s failure to wipe out bandits 

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed worry over federal government’s inability to proactively take battle to bandits’ hideouts and wipe them off despite their spate of attacks.

Speaking in reaction to the recent terrorists’ attack on the Kaduna-bound Abuja train, His Eminence said that the essence of governance was solely to protect the life and property of citizens and that, any government that is incapable of protecting the lives of its citizens has lost the moral justification of being in place.

Speaking in a statement signed by JNI Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the Sultan lamented that, terrorists were becoming bolder and more belligerent by the day, as they operate in any area of their choice, at any time they so wish and for hours non-stop, without any fear of being confronted or apprehended.

He expressed worry that, Nigeria is heading to an unknown destination of serial chaos attributable to lack of coordination and synergy from security personnel. He however called on Federal Government to immediately direct security outfits to ransack enclaves of all criminal elements including their informants, who he said, are more dangerous than the killers and deal with them decisively and make them to face the right punishment befitting their crime.

According to JNI, “to say the least Jama’atu Nasril Islam is agonized and short of words to express her-self over the gory incident of the infamous train attack which happened on Monday, 28th March, 2022. The well-orchestrated incident remains highly condemnable, reprehensible and upsetting to every rational mind.

“It appears that the continuous callous acts of mayhem, killings and arson happening almost on daily bases around us; either within communities and/or on the roads we ply, has automatically reset our human psyche that we now have accepted such dastardly acts as part of our lives, to the extent that we no longer feel it. The humanity in us is slowly being eroded thereby making us adapt to the new normal within which we unfortunately found ourselves.

“It should be noted that in Islam and by all global standards, the essence of government and governance is solely to protect the five principal cardinal rights of the human race, the most important of which is LIFE! Any government that is incapable of protecting the lives of its citizens has lost the moral justification of being there in the first place; this is enunciated in section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We have carefully studied the unfortunate train blast especially that another train attack was reported to have occurred on the Lagos-Kano bound train, near Jaji, Kaduna state, on Thursday, 31st March, 2022, which inevitably led to the death of the locomotive operator. Nigeria is more or less heading to an unknown destination of multiple cum well-coordinated serial chaos attributable to lack of coordination and synergy from security personnel.”