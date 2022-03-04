Sulu-Gambari greets Shehu of Borno on 13th coronation anniversary

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, has felicitated with the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, on his 13years coronation anniversary on the throne.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari who lauded the numerous achievements recorded by the Borno Emirate Council since the ascension of Shehu Ibn Umar Garbai to the throne, prayed Almighty Allah to continue to strengthen the frontline monarch for the good of his subjects and humanity in general.

This is contained in a goodwill message issued by the Emir’s Spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Thursday stressing that, “the monarch has over the years remain steadfast as a worthy father to all and sundry in the state irrespective of their political and social linkages.

The statement said: “On behalf of the entire Kwara State Council of Chiefs, I celebrate with my brother, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, CFR, on his 13th resilient years on the exalted stool of the Shehu of Borno.

“As the chief custodian of the tradition and cultural heritage of the highly respected Kanuri people, I rejoice with you today and always as you witness another auspicious moment on the throne. May Almighty Allah grant you sound health and absolute wisdom on the throne in order to achieve more for the people of Borno Emirate Council and humanity at large.”

While congratulating the inhabitants of Maiduguri, government and good people of Borno state over the feats, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari urged the citizens to continue to pray for Shehu Ibn Umar Garbai’s long reign on the throne.