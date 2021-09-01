Summer travellers to experience financial convenience via Stanbic IBTC Super App

Stanbic IBTC bank has disclosed that the financial institution has updated its Super App with travel features and financial products that will ensure its customers’ enjoys a hassle free travel experiences this summer.

Travel activities around the world are gradually resuming with countries easing travel restrictions following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation and travel industry in the last one year.

The Bank stated that the array of financial solutions would help its customers have a memorable summer this year as COVID-19 disrupted travel plans last year.

It noted that the solutions were borne from the organisation’s commitment to providing flexible and easy banking.

Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, said, “Many customers look forward to the summer period as it allows them to unwind and de-stress. However, this time last year, they were unable to travel due to the travel ban instituted by most countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic; coupled with the drastic downturn in the economy which led to some customers being cash-strapped.

As travel bans are being lifted, the number of people travelling is expected to increase. Customers need to be able to access convenient and safe financial solutions to aid their travel plans. Stanbic IBTC remains committed to delivering products and services that suit the needs of customers while simplifying their travel experience.”

Adeniyi explained that the products and features are available to all customers to ensure that they can fulfil their desire of having the most pleasant travel experience.

“We made available the Stanbic IBTC EZ Cash Loan to allow them to conveniently augment their finances this summer. With the Stanbic IBTC EZ Cash loan, our customers will enjoy flexible travel loans with no collateral, no guarantee, and no paperwork for up to a tenor of 24 months,” he said.