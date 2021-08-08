Sunday Babaji takes over as CP FCT



Following the recent deployment of senior officers by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, CP Babaji Sunday has assumed office as the Commission of Police in charge of the FCT.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, Sunday in Abuja, said, “The FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that, CP Babaji Sunday has assumed office as the 28th Commissioner of Police in FCT Command.



“He took over from the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG. Bala Ciroma who was deployed to Zone 7, Headquarters after his promotion.”

According to the Spokesperson, “CP Babaji Sunday was born on April 12, 1963, in Bambam-Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe state. He obtained a Primary School Certificate, General Certificate of Education and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.



“He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March, 1990 as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and has served in different capacities which includes: Detective, Special Fraud Unit, Lagos, Sectional Head at EFCC; Area Commander Kaduna Metropolis, Kaduna State Command; Area Commander Dala, Kano State Command; Deputy Commissioner of Police- Inspectorate DTD, FHQ; Deputy Commissioner of Police-Welfare DFA, FHQ; Deputy Commissioner of Police-SCID Kaduna Command; Director Operations, Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property, Abuja; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, FCT Command.



“CP Babaji Sunday has attended several professional courses home and abroad including the International Post Blast Investigation; Federal Law Enforcement Training Centre; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Glynco-Georgia, USA; and GEN-SAD Members State Police Officers Course, At Community of Sahel-Sahara State GEN-SAD Tripoli, Libya; amongst others.”



She said the CP Babaji Sunday has pledged to consolidate on the legacies of his predecessor by strengthening the existing collaboration between the Command and key stakeholders.

“He assures the residents of the FCT of his unwavering commitment to provision of adequate security of lives and properties within the FCT,” the spokesperson further stated.