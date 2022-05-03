Super 6: NWFL seals multi-million sponsorship deal

Better days are here for the Nigeria Women’s Football League(NWFL) with Tuesday signing of a multi-million naira sponsorship deal with TULCAN Energy Resources for the 2022 NWFL Super 6, to be played from May 16 through 22 at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

A total of N10 million naira will be shared among the top three teams, with the winners taking home N5 million, while the runners-up and third-placed teams will go away with M3 million and N2 million, respectively.

The new sponsor will also provide uniforms for all six teams competing in the mini tournament, which include the Edo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Naija Ratels, Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, and Delta Queens.

Speaking after signing the deal with NWFL chairperson Aisha Falode, TULCAN Energy Resources’ representative, Dolapo Akinwale, said, “Our strategy and intention is to grow the sport and that’s the reason we are sponsoring the NWFL Premiership Super 6. We are also planning to sustain this.”

The tournament will produce the winners of the 2021–202 NWFL season and go on to represent the country in continental club competition.

