Super cup: Two NPFL sides ‘at war’ in Asaba

Nigeria league champion, Lobi Stars and Federation cup winner Enugu Rangers will trade tackles in the Super Cup immediately after the match between Nigeria and Uganda in Asaba on Tuesday evening.

While the international friendly match between Nigeria and Uganda will kick off against Uganda by 4.30pm, Lobi Stars and Rangers take the stage from 7pm inside the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

The Super Cup is usually between the league and the FA Cup winners and is normally used to herald the beginning of the new season.

