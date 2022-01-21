Super Eagles battle Tunisia, Egypt face Ivory Coast in AFCON 2021 round of 16 *See full knockout stage fixtures

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will on Sunday face Tunisia in the second round of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Carthage Eagles booked their place in the knockout phase of the competition as one of the four third-placed countries after a shock 1-0 loss to the Gambia on Thursday night.

Prior to their last Group F showdown against the Scorpions, the North Africans needed a win to finish as runners-up.

On the other hand, the Super Eagles topped their group, claiming the maximum nine points after winning all three matches.

Meanwhile, Egypt, who finished second in Nigeria’s group will have to step up and beat Ivory Coast for a place in the Quarter-Finals.

AFCON Round of 16 fixtures

23 JAN

Burkina Faso v Gabon – 17:00

Nigeria v Tunisia – 20:00 24 JAN

Guinea v Gambia – 17:00

Cameroon v Comoros – 20:00 25 JAN

Senegal v Cape Verde – 17:00

Morocco v Malawi – 20:00 26 JAN

Ivory Coast v Egypt – 17:00

Mali v Equatorial Guinea – 20:00