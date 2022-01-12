Super Eagles defender, Awaziem, to miss Sudan AFCON clash after testing positive for Covid-19

Super Eagles during training on Saturday

Super   Eagles  defender Chidozie Awaziem will miss Saturday’s clash  with Sudan  after testing to coronavirus in Garoua, Cameroon.

The routine Covid test on Monday showed Awaziem was infected   thereby ruling him out of the opening  match  against Egypt  which the Super Eagles won 1-0.

Super  Eagles  gaffer, Augustine Eguavoen  will  likely  rely  on the  same backline  that hold fort against the  Egyptian for their sterling performance  with Troost Ekong and Kenneth   Omeruo in the  central while  Zaidu  Sanusi  and   Ola Aina will plays from the  side.

