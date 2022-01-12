Super Eagles defender, Awaziem, to miss Sudan AFCON clash after testing positive for Covid-19

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem will miss Saturday’s clash with Sudan after testing positive to coronavirus in Garoua, Cameroon.

The routine Covid test on Monday showed Awaziem was infected thereby ruling him out of the opening match against Egypt which the Super Eagles won 1-0.

Super Eagles gaffer, Augustine Eguavoen will likely rely on the same backline that hold fort against the Egyptian for their sterling performance with Troost Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo in the central while Zaidu Sanusi and Ola Aina will plays from the side.

Related

No tags for this post.