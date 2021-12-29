Super Eagles: Fresh move over Victor Osimhen’s AFCON 2021 participation

Super Eagles’ hit man, Victor Osimhen who made tremendous recovery from eye and cheekbone injuries is reportedly in Abuja but will likely return to Italy following insistence by his club that they must ascertain his full fitness before his departure for AFCON.

Napoli surgeon, Professor Gianpaolo Tartaro has declared that it would only take a miracle for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to represent the senior national team at the fast-approaching 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen, who recently made a return to training after successfully undergoing a surgery to correct multiple fractures in his face following a clash with Inter defender Milan Skriniar on November 21, was named in the 28-man list by Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen for the bi-annual tournament.

According to Football Italia, Osimhen spent the Christmas break in Nigeria, but he’s expected to return to Naples on Friday for a medical check after a cheekbone surgery he underwent at the end of November.

Recall that Napoli ruled Osimhen out of action for three months, but the former Lille star said last week that he would be available to play for Nigeria at AFCON

However, Tartaro, the surgeon who operated on Osimhen in November, has revealed that the Nigerian international needs time to rest before playing football.

“For the formation of the callus bone, according to world protocols, it takes from sixty to ninety days. Unless a biological miracle,” the surgeon was quoted as saying.

“If he does not do the CT scan, we will not be able to dissolve the prognosis. Reduced fractures must consolidate: I repeat, for the formation of the callus, you have to wait two or three months unless a Christmas biological miracle: but biology is not a fan.”

