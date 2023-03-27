Super Eagles land in Guinea Bissau

The Super Eagles of Nigeria Sunday morning flew out to Guinea-Bissau for the reverse fixture of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

The players and their officials departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for Bissau.

The contingent is expected to land at the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport, Bissau later on Monday.

The Super Eagles will have their final training session Sunday evening at the Estadio 24 de Setembro.

Jose Peseiro’s side lost 1-0 to the Djurtus in the first fixture at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The three-time African champions lost top position in Group A to Baciro Cande’s side following the defeat.

Monday’s encounter will start at 6pm Nigeria time.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

