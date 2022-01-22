Super Eagles manager, Austin Eguavoen, named best AFCON 2021 group stage coach

Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has been named the best coach at the group stage.

Nigeria recorded victories in all their group stage games at the on going African Cup of Nations tournament.

The 56-year-old is looking to join the likes of Stephen Keshi and Mahmoud El-Gohary as the only people to have won the Africa Cup of Nations as a player and coach.

And he seems to be on the right track after leading Nigeria to a perfect group game record beating mighty Egypt 1-0, Sudan 3-1 and Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their Group D games.

Augustine Eguavoen feat has been recognised by the CAF who announced that he is the Group Stage Best Manager Award.