Super Eagles mentally ready to face Ghana – NFF 

Nigeria Football Federation executive member, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, has disclosed that the Super Eagles is physically and mentally ready ahead of their crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana in the next few weeks.

Blueprint reports that the Black Stars of Ghana will do battle against the Super Eagles for one of the continent ticket to Qatar World Cup in Cape Coast on March 25 with the returning leg slated for MKO Abiola Stadium, Abija.

Gusau, speaking to Blueprint correspondent Monday morning assured that the Federation is doing everything humanly possible to secure the ticket ahead of their perennial rival.

“Yes, it is true that we are disappointed following our elimination from AFCON in the hands of Tunisia but we are glad that the team gave a good account of themselves in the first three matches, which we won convincingly.

“Despite the crashing out, there was hope and a bright future. The coming of Augustine Eguavoen has brought a lot of positives to the team. The mentally has changed positively,” he said.

The chairman of Zamfara Football Association who acted as the Super Eagles Camp Commandant of the team during AFCON in Cameroon dismissed “fear factors” been expressed by many Nigerians as a thing of the mind.

“It’s a vice-versa. They have their own fears concerning us too. But with a right mental positive outlook we shall surely triumph,” he said.

Eguavoen has brought in the right mental attitude with a lot of changes.

“The players are positive and all of them wants to be in the World Cup. You can see the hunger and desire in them. The players have confidence in the technical crew. Going to Europe to meet with some of the players is another great steps. The coach needs to know the players intimately in order for them to give their best,” he said.

Ibrahim who also doubles as the chairman of chairmen added that the coming of Emmanuel Amuneke will be a plus to the team.

He however cautioned on the needs for the technical crew to work in synergy to achieve the desired results for the team.

“They cannot afford to work at cross purpose. It is must be a team work to achieve the desired results. We are mentally ready to play the match and we are prepare to leave no stone unturned in our quest to achieve victory,” he concluded.