Super Eagles off to America to confront Mexico, Ecuador, NFF to unveil Peseiro after friendlies

Super Eagles will on Tuesday evening depart Nigeria for the United States of America (USA) ahead of this weekend’s glamorous friendly game against Mexico (May 28) and will confront Ecuador four days later.

The team technical crew had listed 10 home based players for the encounter with another 21 foreign based players to be led by Ahmed Musa.

Our correspondent gathered that several of the invited players will team up with the team in USA due to the fact the European season is just coming to an end.

Those that will travel from Nigeria are the backroom staff led by Finidi George, Ike Shorunmu (goalkeeper trainer) team secretary Dayo Achor, team doctor, and the home based players.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Super Eagles Coach, Jose Paseiro will be unveiled after the two international friendly matches in the United States of America.

Super Eagles of Nigeria in preparation for the 2023 African Nations Cup will tango with the El Tri at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, State of Texas on Saturday, 28th May before flying to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, 2nd June.

Blueprint sports learnt that the NFF will unveil the Portuguese (Peseiro) after the two legged friendly match against Mexico and Ecuador to Nigerians.

It is however not clear whether Peseiro will be unveil in Nigeria or Europe as it was done with the former gaffer Gernot Rohr who was unveiled in London.

