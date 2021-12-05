Super Eagles relocate to Abuja as CAF bans Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is already looking for alternative home for the national team, Super Eagles for the 2022 World Cup playoffs after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) slammed the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos as substandard and unfit to host the game.

In a most damning report, CAF pointed out the need to replace the pitch at the stadium as well as several major structural improvements, from a media centre to better floodlights.

In a memo addressed to the NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, CAF development director Raul Chipenda comprehensively pointed out the many lapses at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

If these changes were not carried out in time for the playoffs in March, the Eagles will have to play outside the Teslim Balogun Stadium to conclude their qualifying campaign for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The most likely alternative home venues for the Eagles would now be the refurbished MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, which was handed back to the sports ministry last week and the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, which hosted the team on the road to the 2018 World Cup in Russia but every likelihood is pointing towards Abuja to host the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

Related

No tags for this post.