Super Eagles seeded for 2022 World Cup play-off draw

The Super Eagles have been seeded for the final World Cup playoffs, which will be staged on January 22 in Cameroon.

This followed a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee.

As a top seed, Nigeria will now avoid the likes of Senegal, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

Their likely hurdle to Qatar 2022 will now be Egypt, Ghana, Mali, DR Congo and Cameroon.

The playoffs will be played on home and away basis between March 21 and 29 with the overall winners advancing to the World Cup, which kicks off on November 21.

Newly appointed Jose Peseiro will take over from Augustine Eguavoen for the playoffs.

