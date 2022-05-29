Super Eagles star, Onuachu, weds heartthrob in Ghana

Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu Ebere has tied the knot with his long-time Ghanaian girlfriend, Tracey Acheampong.

The two were reported to have met during Paul Onuachu playing days in Danish Football Club, Midtjylland sometime in 2016 and they have been together since.

Onuachu moved to Danish club FC Midtjylland in 2012, on a scholarship, from their affiliate team in Nigeria, Ebedei.

He was a prolific scorer for their youth team, and made his first-team debut in the Cup later that year, before making his league debut in December 2012. In June 2013 he signed a new three-year contract with the club, before extending it for a further three years in August 2015. In early 2015 he was loaned to Vejle BK, before returning to FC Midtjylland ahead of the 2015–16 season.

Ebere Paul Onuachu was born on 28 May 1994. In August 2019 he signed for Belgian club Genk.

The wedding took place in Ghana on Saturday, 28 May 2022, a day which is also marked as the KRC Genk man’s birthday.

