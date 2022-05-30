Super Eagles start training in New Jersey ahead Ecuador clash 

The Super Eagles have held their first training session in preparation for the Thursday international friendly match against Ecuador in New Jersey

Blueprint sport gathered that the Super Eagles who flew in to New Jersey on Sunday morning, started their training session on Monday morning ahead of the friendly match that will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, USA.

Meanwhile, Ecuador head coach Gustavo Alfaro on Sunday released a list of 25-man squad for the friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

La Tri will take on the Super Eagles in a friendly at the Red Bull Arena Harrison, New Jersey on June 2nd.

The South Americans have also lined up friendlies against Mexico and another African side Cape Verde.

They will take on Mexico and Cape Verde on June 5 and June 11 respectively.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo, Villarreal defender, Pervis Estupian and veteran forward Enner Valencia are some of the big stars named in the squad by Alfaro.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez

Defenders

Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapie, Felix Tores, Xavier Arreaga, Diego Palacios, Bryon Castillo, Jackson Corozo, Pervis Estupian

Midfielders

Alexander Alvarado, Alan Franco, Gonzalo Plata, Dixon Arroyo, Romario Ibarra, Jeremy Sarmiento, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jose Cifuentes, Jhegson Mendez

Forwards

Leonardo Campana, Michael Estrada, Djorkaeff Reasco, Enner Valencia

