Super Eagles to know World Cup playoff foes Dec. 18

The Super Eagles will know the team who stand between them and a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar on December 18, when the draw for the final playoffs is staged.

Ten teams have now progressed to the final playoffs, which will be played between March 21 and 29, 2022 on knockout basis.

Nigeria are one of the five seeded teams by virtue of their latest FIFA Rankings and will therefore play the first leg of the playoffs away before they come home for the reverse tie.

The other seeded teams are –

Senegal

Morocco

Algeria

Tunisia

This means they will all avoid each other in the playoffs.

Nigeria could therefore draw anyone of the teams who are not seeded

Egypt

Ghana

Mali

Cameroon

DR Congo

The 2022 World Cup will be played from November 21, 2022 to December 18 (scorenigeriang.com)