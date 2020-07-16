Super Eagles to play 2 friendlies in Portugal in September

The Super Eagles plan two friendlies in Portugal during the FIFA window in September, officials have disclosed.

According to NFF president Amaju Pinnick, the opponents will most likely be from South America and Africa.

“The arrangement is 70% confirmed,” he said during an Instagram interview on the NFF official account.

“We hope to make use of the FIFA windows in both September and October.”

The Eagles last match was against Lesotho in November 2019.

Nigeria won the 2021 AFCON qualifier 4-2 in Maseru.