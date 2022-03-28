Super Eagles vs Ghana: Etebo, Onyeka may start as Eguavoen re-jig midfield





Super Eagles interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen is considering tinkering with team’s midfield for the crucial must-win encounter against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The team’s midfield was overrun by the Black Stars in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi last Friday.

In Kumasi, Eguavoen paraded the trio of Innocent Bonke, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Iheanacho in the gameBonke was replaced by Watford’s Oghenekaro Etebo after picking up an injury, but is expected to be fit for the return leg after returning to training on Monday.

Etebo is expected to be named in the starting line-up, while Aribo could be pushed upfront to play behind Victor Osimhen.

Etebo impressed when he was introduced for the injured Innocent Bonke in the 64th minute in Kumasi Friday night.

He helped in the Eagles high pressing and he did not show any rustiness caused by a long injury layoff.

The energetic player combined with Kelechi Iheanacho to press Baba Idrissu in the 75th minute for the penalty incident that was later canceled by VAR.

Bonke or Frank Onyeka are in contention to fill the other midfield position.

An official said Bonke gave the Eagles defensive stability in Kumasi, but for the Abuja re-match which Nigeria must win to qualify for the World Cup, they will need the attacking appetite of Etebo, who could also double up back as a defensive midfielder.