Super Eagles vs Ghana: Maduka Okoye out, Noble in

Super Eagles No 1 goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana after he took ill, officials said.

“Okoye has been ruled out of the matches against Ghana after he took ill,” disclosed Super Eagles spokesman Babafemi Raji.

“The coach has now replaced him with Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble, who is expected to join the squad on Wednesday morning.”

In Okoye’s absence, Cyprus-based Francis Uzoho will most likely be in goal for Friday night’s clash against the Black Stars in Kumasi.

Former U17 star Uzoho was first-choice goalkeeper for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Okoye is the second key player ruled out of the playoffs against Ghana after Leicester City Wilfred Ndidi missed out due to a knee injury.