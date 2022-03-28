Super Eagles Vs Ghana: Nimrod sponsors 100 ex-stars, sportswriters to Abuja

As the Super Eagles of Nigeria battle the Black Stars of Ghana for a place in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, Engr. Musa Nimrod will be sponsoring 100 ex-internationals and sports writers to the must win game from Kaduna.

The eminent Pillar of Sports in Nigeria and beyond, said the gesture would enable 100 Kaduna based sports journalists and ex- football stars to be at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja to cheer the Super Eagles to victory against the Ghanaian Black Stars, as his own contribution to help the Eagles book a ticket to Qatar.

The sponsorship deal was struck at Engineer Nimrod’s office in Kaduna on Sunday with the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, the Representatives of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kaduna state chapter and that of the ex-stars all on attendance.

The sponsorship, according to sources is an all encompassing one as it includes transport, accomodation and entry tickets into the stadium.

Nigeria would be playing Ghana on Tuesday in the second leg tie of the crucial encounter in a winner take all.

The first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Babayara Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana on Friday as the Eagles shared the spoils with their hosts in Ghana.