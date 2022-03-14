Super Eagles vs Ghana:  VAR to be used in Nigeria for first time

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be in use when Super Eagles host the Ghana Black Stars in the return leg of their World Cup play-off with Ghana on 29 March.

It will be the first time the facility will be used in the country. Bernie Raymond Blom from The Netherlands will be the VAR official, to be assisted by compatriot Rob Dieperink while Athanse Nkubito from Rwanda will be the referee assessor.

Gregorio Badupa from Guinea-Bissau will serve as match commissioner and Victor Lawrence Lual from South Sudan will be the general coordinator.