AFCON Qualifier: Again, Rohr benches Ezenwa as Eagles seek victory against Libya *Game kicks off 4pm

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has named strong starting line up to face Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Saturday. Goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, the only home-based lad couldn’t make the list in as many past matches.

Francis Uzoho is still the preffered choice for Rhor who has come under several criticism after not too impressive 2018 World Cup outing in Russia.

The Super Eagles boss handed Jamilu Collins his second start for the national team with several players maintaining their respective positions.

Uzoho maintained his place with central defenders Leon Balogun and William Troost Ekong protecting the shot stopper.

Shehu Abdullahi returns to his right-back position with Jamilu playing from the left side of the defence.

Oghenekaro Etebo and Wilfred Ndidi will play at the heart of the midfielder with Samuel Kalu and Alex Iwobi also named in the squad.

Odion Ighalo will spear head the attack with captain Ahmed Musa completing the line up.

The game will take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday.

Super Eagles Starting XI

Francis Uzoho, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Kalu, Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo

