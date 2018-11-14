Super Eagles W/Cup Star flops in Europe, returns to NPFL

Nigeria’s topflight football league is again ready to receive a Nigerian international who plied his trade offshore. The ongoing transfer window has seen interest from Super Eagles 2014 World Cup star Michael Uchebo who is currently linked with a potential move to Aiteo Cup title holders, Rangers Int’l FC just a few days after Juwon Oshaniwa penned a deal with Akwa United ahead of the start of 2018/2019 season.

According to reports, Uchebo is believed to have agreed personal terms with Rangers Int’l with an announcement due in the days to come.

The 28-year old forward struggled to keep his career afloat since moving to Europe with the recent problem he had with Portuguese side Boavista, where he was ostracized from the team and wasn’t paid for months, having joined the Club back in 2014 from Belgian club Cercle Brugge before his release in June 2017.

Uchebo has featured for Nigeria at the Under-20 and Under-23 levels before being handed a call-up by late Stephen Keshi for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The NPFL’s attraction to Nigerians abroad might be a glimmer of hope for the league as the players would bring a level of international experience to their prospective clubs.

