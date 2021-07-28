Super Eagles World Cup qualifying schedule out

The Super Eagles will face what many experts believe will be a tough schedule to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar after the full schedule of the qualifiers were made known.

There are barely couple of days between qualifiers in a month added to the logistical nightmare of travelling across Africa.

The three-time African champions will get the second round of the World Cup qualifiers going on September 3 in Lagos against Liberia, before they travel to Cape Verde on September 7 in continuation of the qualifying series.

Nigeria will then play a double header against Central African Republic between October 6 and 12.

The Super Eagles will play first at home, before they travel to CAR.

They will then play reverse ties against Liberia and Cape Verde the following month.

These two matches will be played between November 11 and 16.

In March 2022, the overall winners of this group will then play a final playoff against a winner of one of the other nine groups for a place at the 2022 World Cup, which will kick off on November 21, 2022.

