Super Falcons drop in latest FIFA ranking

Despite securing qualification for the final round of the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), Nigeria’s Super Falcons have dropped 3 places in the latest ranking.

The nine-time champions defeated the Black Queens of Ghana 2-1 over the two legs and secured a place in the final round.

The World Soccer governing body Friday released the latest and final women ranking for the year 2021 and the Nigerian senior women’s team have dropped to 41st position.

The team was placed in the 38th position in the last ranking but its absence in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games might be responsible for the position drop.

The team still maintain its position as Africa’s number one with Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire.

Super Falcons will face Cote d’ivoire the final round of AWCON qualifier 2022.