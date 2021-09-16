Super Falcons extend unbeaten run over Mali





Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated their counterpart from Mali 2-0 at the opening match of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan, Lagos.

Substitute striker Monday Gift was the star of the game as she netted a late brace to give the Falcons the deserved win to top the Group A table.

After being frustrated in most part of the game, the Falcons eventually broke the deadlock in 83rd minute.

After connecting with a pass on the left, Asisat Oshoala sent a lovely cross into the box which Monday met with a header which lopped over the Malian keeper.

And in the 91st minute the Falcons doubled their lead through Monday who ran on to a flicked header before lobbing the keeper.

The Falcons will be back in action on Tuesday September 21 when they take on South Africa at the same venue.

This was the 10th meeting between the Falcons and Mali with the reigning African champions winning ten and one game ending in a draw.

Meanwhile, the second game of the tournament will see Cameroon battle Morocco at the Onikan stadium on Thursday.